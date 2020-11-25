   
What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Latest News:
What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?...
Fears over fate of VUB professor in prison...
Belgian PM confirms arrival of first coronavirus vaccines...
‘No intention to kill’: Belgian policeman eludes jail...
Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?
    Fears over fate of VUB professor in prison in Iran
    Belgian PM confirms arrival of first coronavirus vaccines before year-end
    ‘No intention to kill’: Belgian policeman eludes jail over death of Kurdish toddler
    Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact
    Airlines in survival mode, as industry places hope on ‘Travel Pass’
    Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from mid-December
    Denial of climate change leads to inaction
    Belgian mobility minister eyes relaunch of free rail passes
    Two extra guests for Christmas is ‘best-balanced’ option, research shows
    Coronavirus: WHO prepares team to investigate the origins of the virus
    Elon Musk now world’s second richest man, after Jeff Bezos
    Brussels Airlines will not make proof of coronavirus vaccination mandatory
    Aviation industry launches Covid-19 ‘travel pass’ to restart international flights
    Saint-Josse reopens communal coronavirus testing centre
    European Commission buys 160 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat
    Over 2 million Belgians affiliated to a pension fund
    ‘Bare minimum’: Belgian shops want to open by appointment
    Coronavirus causes drop in life expectancy, researchers warn
    View more
    Share article:

    What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?

    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet on Friday to evaluate the lockdown measures currently in force and discuss how to celebrate Christmas while still keeping the coronavirus in mind.

    When Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that Belgium would go back into lockdown from until 13 December, he also stated that the shutdown of non-essential shops would be evaluated by 1 December.

    While the situation is still too worrying to relax the current measures according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, all the trade federations are begging to be allowed to reopen.

    Reopening non-essential stores under strict conditions, such as only receiving customers by appointment, is a possibility. According to Minister for the Self-Employed, David Clarinval, the restart of businesses, as well as the hospitality industry, should be “seriously” considered on Friday.

    Related News:

     

    An extension of the other current measures is also on the table. As previously announced, they are set to remain in force until 13 December, but all model and predictions show that the figures will still be relatively high by then.

    In early November, De Croo said that some form of strict measures will have to remain in force “until there is a vaccine” and that relaxing measures too soon leads to more problems in the long run.

    Possible exceptions to the measures or slight relaxations to celebrate Christmas – and possible New Year’s – with more people than only your household will also be discussed. However, several experts have already warned that a “Christmas wave” of new infections has to be avoided at all costs.

    Lastly, the authorities will likely also discuss a possible target figure of Covid-19 infections and/or hospitalisations, after which some relaxations are possible, to offer the Belgian people some perspective.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times