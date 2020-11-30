Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care

All coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to decrease, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 21 and 26 November, an average of 2,390 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 37% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 576,599. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 376.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 58% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Related News:

Between 23 and 29 November, an average of 229.1 patients was admitted to hospital, down 25% from the week before.

In total, 3,989 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or four fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 906 are in intensive care, which is 41 fewer than the day before. A total of 583 patients are on a ventilator – 14 fewer than yesterday.

From 20 to 26 November, an average number of 132.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 23.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 16,547.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 5.9 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 28,800 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 10.4%. That means that just over one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 5.2% compared to last week, along with a 5% decrease in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, has at 0.81. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times