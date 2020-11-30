   
No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
Monday, 30 November, 2020
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht

    Credit: Pixabay

    The self-tests for Covid-19 that are currently available in Europe are not legal or reliable, health officials said during a press conference on Monday.

    “In Europe, there are no legal and reliable self-tests to detect the virus yet,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “Do not buy them. They can even contribute to the further spread of the virus.”

    A self-test, as the name says, is a test carried out by the patient themselves, almost always a rapid test. “The best-known example of a self-test is a pregnancy test,” Van Gucht clarified.

    Related News:

     

    In that case, the sample is taken by the patient, and the interpretation of the test is also done by the patient, instead of by a trained health professional.

    “Therefore, it is very important that the instructions of such a self-test are followed very closely,” he said. “The result of that test must also be read at a very specific time. If the result is read too early or too late, this leads to an error and possible misinterpretation of the results.”

    Self-tests are less reliable and less accurate than lab tests, according to Van Gucht, who added that it can also give a false sense of security.

    PCR-tests, with a nose swab, remain the gold standard, Van Gucht stressed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times