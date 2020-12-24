   
Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 December, 2020
Latest News:
Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but...
How Belgian police will check people on Christmas...
Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers...
Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights...
Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors
    How Belgian police will check people on Christmas Eve
    Brussels police overwhelmed by escaping lockdown party-goers
    Netherlands requires negative Covid-19 test for all flights from abroad
    Brexit: UK made ‘huge concessions’ in deal negotiations
    Vaccination campaign: What information will be stored?
    Children not exempt from ‘cuddle contact’ rule, Crisis Centre warns
    Vaccine transports take to the roads under tight security
    Coronavirus: fewer than 2,500 patients in hospital
    West Flemish governor faced threats due to coronavirus
    UK restricts South Africa arrivals over 2nd coronavirus strain
    Infections in Belgian schools have been stable since fall break
    Brexit trade deal could happen today: reports
    Brexit grief shows Article 50 doesn’t work, Flemish MEP warns
    Lufthansa to fly 80 tonnes of food to UK amid shortages
    EU’s first Pfizer vaccines start journey under police escort
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    View more
    Share article:

    Children under 12 count as ‘cuddle contacts,’ but only indoors

    Thursday, 24 December 2020
    Credit: Pxhere

    Belgium’s coronavirus rule allowing one extra visitor per household for Christmas also includes children under 12 years old, but only if the gathering takes place indoors.

    On Wednesday, the Crisis Centre clarified that children under 12 years old also count as so-called ‘cuddle contacts’, meaning that they also count as “full” visitors for the festivities.

    When gathering outdoors, however, children under 12 are not included in the group of up to four people that are allowed to gather in your garden to celebrate, while still respecting the distance and hygiene measures.

    This announcement can complicate plans for Christmas, as households can only have one guest (who has to be the ‘cuddle contact’ of one of the household members), and people living alone can have two, but many thought that children under 12 were still allowed to join as well.

    Related News:

     

    Most of the confusion stems from that fact that children under 12 have been the exception to a lot of coronavirus measures up until now: they do not have to wear a face mask, for example, they have different rules in schools, and they can play in groups on playgrounds.

    In practice, this means that grandparents, for example, can have their child over for Christmas dinner, or their grandchild, but not both.

    “A while ago, we said that every family member can have one cuddle contact,” Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Flemish television programme Terzake on Wednesday evening. “A 10-year-old child who is not part of your own family can also be your regular cuddle contact.”

    For clarity, this measure only applies indoors. “When having visitors over and for things like hugging, children are actually the same as grown-ups,” said Vandenbroucke.

    Additionally, he stressed that people should not get stuck on the rules, but see the big story. “I know it is difficult, but it is good that the discussion is alive now.”

    “The most important part is that people reflect on the essence of the rules, that they should be ultra-cautious, and realise that children can also walk around with the virus,” Vandenbroucke said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times