Coronavirus: Most infections in nursing home linked to single source

Most of the 125 persons with the novel Coronavirus at the Hemelrijck Nursing Home in Mol were infected by the same source, virologist Marc Van Ranst said on Twitter on Friday.

Eighteen deaths have already been registered at the nursing home.

However, it cannot be established with any certainty that the infections were caused by the Santa Claus who visited the establishment on 4 December.

According to the latest tests conducted by the University of Leuven, 97 residents, 17 members of staff and Santa Claus himself carry the same strain of the virus. Three other strains have been detected among 10 other residents.

