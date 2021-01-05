   
Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan
Tuesday, 05 January, 2021
    Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan

    Tuesday, 05 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have asked Belgium’s vaccination taskforce for a revised plan to speed up the vaccination campaign.

    The vaccination campaign in Belgium started cautiously “for good reasons,” Vandenbroucke said in the parliamentary committee on Tuesday. “However, now we have to move forward at maximum speed.”

    No vaccines should be left in a freezer, he said, adding that “they all have to be used as soon as possible.”

    In recent days, Belgium’s vaccination campaign was criticised for being too slow, as the government wanted to “start cautiously” before scaling up.

    The Task Force will now draw up a revised plan of action to be rolled out next week, according to Vandenbroucke, who added that this requires close cooperation with the regions.

    On Friday afternoon, he will give more information about the sped-up campaign in the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Safety.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times