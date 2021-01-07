Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend

Belgium’s High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) region will be closed to tourists for the second weekend in a row in a push to avoid crowds as more snowfall is predicted in the area.

The nature reserve, in the province of Liège, was already closed off to tourists in the first weekend of the new year after a large influx of visitors during the Christmas holiday led to difficulty complying with coronavirus measures.

“We absolutely want to avoid a massive presence of tourists,” said Michel Parotte, an alderman in the local municipality of Jalhay.

“If we look at the weather forecasts, the predicted snowfall for example, there’s a chance that many people will feel like going to our region,” Perotte explained.

Snowfall has been predicted all week in the area, including on Thursday, and it is likely to continue into the night. The provinces of Liège, Luxembourg and Namur are in fact under yellow alert for slipperiness due to frost or ice, and remain so until Friday at 1:00 PM.

