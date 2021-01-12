   
New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Latest News:
2020 ‘one of deadliest years’ in Belgium since...
Antwerp hospitals ban ‘unhygienic’ fabric masks...
Wallonia extends curfew until mid-February...
AstraZeneca submits EMA application for Covid vaccine...
New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    2020 ‘one of deadliest years’ in Belgium since Spanish flu of 1918
    Antwerp hospitals ban ‘unhygienic’ fabric masks
    Wallonia extends curfew until mid-February
    AstraZeneca submits EMA application for Covid vaccine
    New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop
    Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre
    Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint ID card on Thursday
    First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today
    Brussels greenlights pedestrian zone at Place Royale
    Young man dies after arrest by Brussels police: investigation opened
    Moderna vaccine distribution starts in the EU
    BioNTech says it can make 2 billion covid-19 vaccine doses in 2021
    Different vaccines in Belgium: can you choose which one you want?
    Antwerp youths face 2 months prison time for lockdown parties
    Rain and more snow expected tonight in Belgium
    Coronalert currently not notifying users after high-risk contact
    Returning travellers blamed for Brussels’ rising coronavirus infections
    Michelin 2021: Belgium gets new three-star restaurant
    1.5 million people have received Sputnik V vaccine, Russia says
    View more
    Share article:

    New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in Belgium

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Credit: New Strain/twitter screengrab Guy Baele

    A new tool, created by the coronavirus reference lab in Leuven, shows which strains of the coronavirus are currently circulating in which parts of Belgium.

    The New Strain tool, which is updated regularly, allows people to track the spread of certain strains of the coronavirus where they live or in any other municipality or city, in Belgium or any other part of the world.

    New variants of the coronavirus emerge constantly, including in Belgium, but that is normal, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “Some mutations of the virus disappear very quickly, others remain and can become dominant,” he said during a press conference at the end of December. “Whether the virus remains or not mainly has to do with the chances the virus gets to spread.”

    One of the recent strains, that was detected in the United Kingdom, saw the country returning to strict lockdown measures, and caused several countries – including Belgium – to temporarily close its borders to UK travellers.

    Related News:

     

    In Belgium, at least six people are currently infected with the new UK variant of the virus, which is more infectious, with virologist Marc Van Ranst saying that “we are going to see that UK variant more and more.”

    Additionally, another variant of the virus that was found in South Africa is also circulating, with “fewer than ten cases” in Belgium, he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “We should be concerned about any variant that is either more infectious, or will not be covered by the vaccine,” said Van Ranst. “There is evidence that the British variant is covered. For the South African variant, that is still uncertain.”

    Both variants can also be tracked on the New Strain tool, with cases called 501Y.V1 (lineage B.1.1.7) were detected in the UK, while those called 501Y.V2 (lineage B.1.351) were detected in South Africa.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times