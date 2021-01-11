   
Returning travellers blamed for Brussels' rising coronavirus infections
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Returning travellers blamed for Brussels’ rising coronavirus infections

    Monday, 11 January 2021
    Credit: Brussels Airport/Belga

    Travellers returning to Brussels following a winter break in another country are at the root of the increasing coronavirus figures in the region, according to a member of the Brussels Health Inspectorate.

    “For a few days now, we have been seeing a serious increase in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the Brussels-Capital Region,” Inge Neven told VRT on Monday. To her, this increase is linked to a massive influx of passengers and is in line with predictions made by experts over the past weeks.

    “In the past two weeks, we have had some 50,000 travellers returning from red zones. And a lot of them were tested on the first and seventh day. So we can attribute most of the increase to that. Of course, the increase also has to do with the fact that more people are being tested.”

    In Belgium as a whole, an average of 1,816 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 14% increase compared to the week before.

    In the Brussels-Capital Region, a specific rise in infections has been seen in the expat-heavy Etterbeek, Ixelles and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, which also happen to be the areas with the most Passenger Location Forms (PLF) filled out.

    “Of course, many of these forms also mean a lot more testing, so you can see that the number of infections has also increased considerably,” Neven added.

    Speaking before Christmas, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht told The Brussels Times he feared what could happen when people returned from visiting their family and friends abroad.

    “I am holding my breath for when they return, it is going to be a critical moment,” he said. “I hope that we will get through it in one piece.”

    Ultimately, while rising infections can be seen as alarming, the important factor stated by experts is how things are handled once those infected are within the country. “If everyone respects the quarantine measures, the imported virus will not spread further into the population,” explained Van Gucht.

    “Even if most expats themselves are not so much at risk, they need to realise that the virus is going to lead a second, third and fourth life in so many people after them, and that could really have serious consequences,” Van Gucht added.

    The Brussels Times