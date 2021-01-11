   
First Moderna vaccines arrive in Belgium today
Monday, 11 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The first Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna have been delivered in Belgium, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) told the Belga agency on Monday.

    The exact number of doses and the location of the centre where they are stored are not yet known.

    Last Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission gave the go-ahead for the Moderna vaccine.

    Besides Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna’s is the second vaccine that can be used in Europe against coronavirus, and the EU has ordered 160 million doses from the US manufacturer.

    Belgium has ordered 2 million of those 160 million doses, which is a far lower number than those ordered from Pfizer-BioNTech.

    The first deliveries of Moderna’s vaccine to the EU started on Monday. In addition to Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany have also received their first doses.

