Moderna vaccine distribution starts in the EU...

Transport is expected to be by road. Kuehne+Nagel has 200 special vehicles for the transport of pharmaceutical products. The Moderna vaccine has to be stored at -20 degrees Celsius, which is less complex than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has to be stored at -80 degrees.
Once thawed, Moderna vaccine will remain at the temperature of the refractor for an additional 30 days.
Last Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Commission gave the go-ahead for Moderna’s vaccine. Besides Pfizer/BioNTech, it is the second vaccine that can be used in Europe against the coronavirus.
Europe has ordered 160 million doses from the US manufacturer, which will be distributed among the 27 EU countries. Belgium has ordered 2 million doses, which is far less than the number of vaccines ordered from Pfizer/BioNTech.