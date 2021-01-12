   
Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10 years old
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit’s impact on EU exports not as bad...
Measures taken to avoid repeats of chaos at...
Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10...
Extreme drought could hit twice as many people...
Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Brexit’s impact on EU exports not as bad as expected, credit insurer says
    Measures taken to avoid repeats of chaos at Brussels Airport
    Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10 years old
    Extreme drought could hit twice as many people by 2100
    Confidence in coronavirus vaccine grows in Belgium
    ‘Not a witch hunt’: municipalities can now check if people are quarantining
    Belgian politician named vice president of European Investment Bank
    Which animals returned to Belgium in 2020?
    Parliament faces backlog of cases to strip immunity from suspected wrongdoers
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Infection Blame Game
    Belgium to buy 7.5 million additional Pfizer vaccines
    2020 ‘one of deadliest years’ in Belgium since Spanish flu of 1918
    Antwerp hospitals ban ‘unhygienic’ fabric masks
    Wallonia extends curfew until mid-February
    AstraZeneca submits EMA application for Covid vaccine
    Brussels’ ‘unfavourable’ cut of EU recovery fund comes under criticism
    New tool shows the coronavirus strains circulating in Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise while hospital admissions drop
    Flanders Expo Ghent will be transformed into vaccination centre
    Belgian court will rule on legality of fingerprint ID card on Thursday
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10 years old

    Tuesday, 12 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Risk Assessment Group (RAG) is meeting on Tuesday to discuss an extension of the obligation to wear a face mask to children from 10 years old.

    Belgium’s education sector asked the RAG to look into the question of children from 10 years old, instead of 12 years old currently, should also be required to wear a face mask in school and on public transport.

    Should the group decide that such an extension is necessary, it will still take some time before it is implemented, as the RAG’s advice still has to pass through the Risk Management Group (RMG) as well.

    Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs told VRT that that could happen “today or tomorrow.” After that, it is still up to the government whether or not to act on the advice.

    Related News:

     

    If children will also have to wear a face mask, the obligation would go beyond the education field and public transport, and also include mandatory masks in shops and during leisure activities.

    In a joint press release on Monday, the Belgian Children’s Rights Commission and the Flemish Youth Council already asked the RAG make masks mandatory for children under 12.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times