   
Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
Latest News:
Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from...
Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill...
Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday...
Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies...
‘No traces of violence’ on body of man...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Germany to ban slaughter of male chicks from 2022
    Leuven tackles pigeon problem using contraceptive pill
    Netherlands wants to impose curfew from Friday
    Pfizer vaccine effective against UK strain, preliminary studies show
    ‘No traces of violence’ on body of man who died in Brussels police custody
    500km electricity cable planned from Belgium to Denmark
    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March
    Brussels has 8th most early deaths due to nitrogen dioxide
    Belgium in Brief: Consequences Of A Missing Signature
    Religions want to raise 15-person limit for services
    EU urged to adopt Covid-19 ‘vaccination certificate’ for travel
    FedEx plans to cut four in ten jobs at Liege airport
    Belgium temporarily missed out on 2.5 million vaccines due to a missing signature
    One in five businesses still restricting teleworking
    Cannabis plantation discovered in Liège, 14 detained
    Up to 60km/h winds expected in Belgium today
    Monks of Westvleteren will now deliver beer to your home
    Germany tightens and extends coronavirus restrictions
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Another man dies in Brussels police custody
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s hospitality industry wants to reopen from 1 March

    Wednesday, 20 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Bars and restaurants in Belgium want to begin reopening step by step from 1 March, according to CEO of Horeca Vlaanderen Matthias De Caluwe.

    In a proposal submitted to the authorities, De Caluwe requests to take very strict measures for a few weeks, and then to reopen bars and restaurants under strict conditions from March.

    “I hope that the federal government will announce an ambitious message on Friday, such as ‘stick together and on 1 March the hospitality industry will open again’,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws, referring to the meeting of the Consultative Committee to reevaluate the measures at the end of the week.

    Related News:

     

    The reopening does not have to be all at once, but could happen in phases and according to the necessary rules, De Caluwe said. “Not with tables of ten or fifteen people, but starting with a limited number of customers: a family bubble supplemented with one cuddle contact to begin with,” he said.

    The sector is looking to work out protocols with experts, so the reopening can happen responsibly, with sufficient ventilation and social distance.

    “Let us also bring the closing time into line with the curfew so that there are no after-parties,” he added. “And let’s start on a small scale – while retaining support for businesses that cannot – and then evaluate after a month.”

    If that first month goes well, businesses could look into allowed bubbles of families with two cuddle contacts, for example.

    Additionally, the general populations will also be in the process of being vaccinated in March, meaning the risk will decrease, according to De Caluwe.

    “On top of that, when spring comes around and it is warmer, people tend to choose to sit outside on the terrace more often,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times