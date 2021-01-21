   
What's on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee...
MEPs to vote on workers’ right to disconnect...
Up to 100km/h winds expected ahead of snowy...
Money-laundering in diamond sector: Major trial starts today...
Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains above 1.0...
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow

    Thursday, 21 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday to evaluate the situation and discuss possible new measures regarding travel.

    While on Monday it was suggested that the Consultative Committee could meet earlier than Friday to take stricter travel measures, the initial date was kept as the government did not want to make decisions before the European summit on Thursday.

    It is unlikely that Belgium will close its borders completely, but Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wants a temporary ban on non-essential travel, such as tourism, and will make a proposal at the EU summit.

    However, the implementation of such a measure remains difficult, as the definition of non-essential travel and the application of the measure are not straight-forward.

    Additionally, the authorities will also discuss measures for schools, including whether or not they should close in case of an outbreak of the UK variant, and a decision on a possible extension of spring break.

    The Committee will also discuss a possible timeline for reopening several sectors that have been affected by the pandemic, including the so-called contact professions such as hairdressers, and the hospitality industry.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times