9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children

Outdoor activities are highly encouraged, as the risk of virus transmission is much lower, but the survey showed that many people do not want to go outside due to the cold or wet weather (69% of 18 to 35-year-olds) or the lack of public bathrooms (47% of women).
The Great Corona Survey is organised every two weeks to get an estimation of how the population feels about the measures. The next survey can be completed on Tuesday 9 February, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM, in four languages, including English.