Thursday, 28 January, 2021
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium's 1-hobby limit for their children

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Pexels

    Nearly 90% of parents with children who have more than one hobby are against Belgium's measure limiting extracurricular activities to only one.

    Over half of the children whose parents completed the most recent survey of the University of Antwerp's Great Corona study usually have more than one hobby.

    According to the 500 participants, 82% of children do at least one activity in group, and 51% usually at least have two hobbies in group.

    Additionally, 87% of parents indicated that it is "important" or "very important" that their child can continue to do all their extracurricular activities.

    However, Belgium's new restrictions for after-school activities state that children will have to choose only one hobby or leisure activity.

    Outdoor activities are highly encouraged, as the risk of virus transmission is much lower, but the survey showed that many people do not want to go outside due to the cold or wet weather (69% of 18 to 35-year-olds) or the lack of public bathrooms (47% of women).

    The Great Corona Survey is organised every two weeks to get an estimation of how the population feels about the measures. The next survey can be completed on Tuesday 9 February, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM, in four languages, including English.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times