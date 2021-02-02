Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters...

Belgium’s postal service Bpost cannot give a discount on the invitation letters people will receive to get their Covid-19 vaccine, the company said.

The company announced the news after Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke indicated in the Flemish Parliament that he would ask for a discount, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Bepost will do everything it can to help inform all Belgians quickly and clearly, the company said, adding that it must apply its rates for products that fall within the universal postal service to all customers, without discrimination, according to the Postal Act.

“Bpost cannot simply deviate from this and offer preferential rates for specific shipments,” it told the Belga press agency.

The company, in which the State is the majority shareholder, did say that overall costs can be reduced if bpost can take on services other than postage, such as printing.

The Brussels Times