   
Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters...
Belgium will not use AstraZeneca vaccine for over...
Bpost asked to cut costs on vaccine invite...
Brussels police surround man who fired shots in...
Five Brussels police officers arrested in suspected sexual...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters
    Belgium will not use AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65s, for now
    Bpost asked to cut costs on vaccine invite letters
    Brussels police surround man who fired shots in Molenbeek
    Five Brussels police officers arrested in suspected sexual offence case
    SNCB under fire for ticket office closures
    EU assumes coordinator roll if talks with Iran on nuclear deal will be resumed
    Over 450,000 vaccines delivered to Belgium so far
    Vaccinations have ‘no effect’ on new hospitalisations yet, says Crisis Centre
    Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Brussels
    Belgium will not vaccinate young people first
    Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels
    Face masks now also recommended in the office
    Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’
    Brussels police arrest two men on charges of cocaine dealing
    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
    Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost cannot give discount for vaccination invite letters

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s postal service Bpost cannot give a discount on the invitation letters people will receive to get their Covid-19 vaccine, the company said.

    The company announced the news after Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke indicated in the Flemish Parliament that he would ask for a discount, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Bepost will do everything it can to help inform all Belgians quickly and clearly, the company said, adding that it must apply its rates for products that fall within the universal postal service to all customers, without discrimination, according to the Postal Act.

    “Bpost cannot simply deviate from this and offer preferential rates for specific shipments,” it told the Belga press agency.

    The company, in which the State is the majority shareholder, did say that overall costs can be reduced if bpost can take on services other than postage, such as printing.

    The Brussels Times