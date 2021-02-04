What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday to evaluate the situation and discuss the possible reopening of the hairdressers and other contact professions.

As announced during the previous Consultative Committee, the authorities will assess if the figures have evolved favourably enough to reopen hairdressers, beauticians and other non-medical contact professions on 13 February.

On Wednesday, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke opened the door for a reopening, but stressed that hairdressers would “an isolated issue,” and “should not be seen as the beginning of a whole series of relaxations.”

Flemish Economy Minister Hilde Crevits stated that she would advise reopening the non-medical contact professions as well, pointing out that hospital admissions are falling and the reproduction rate is below one.

Many GEMS experts, however, are not in favour of relaxing any measures. Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs told local media that nothing has changed from the advice they gave two weeks ago.

“We clearly stated then that there are risks associated with the reopening,” he said. “It is up to politicians to decide whether they want to take that risk.”

Additionally, a possible reopening for holiday parks and zoos will also be evaluated, as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced at the end of January, so people could go there during the carnival holidays (15 to 21 February), now that non-essential travel abroad is not allowed.

