   
Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Latest News:
Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after...
German health minister open to deconfinement before end...
Parliament committee approves controversial share tax bill...
Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of...
Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash
    German health minister open to deconfinement before end of winter
    Parliament committee approves controversial share tax bill
    Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
    Flanders funds retired teachers to help students catch up
    EU electric vehicle sales doubled in 2020
    World Cancer Day: Pandemic shows cancer can be fought, if resources are there
    Prosecution insists cyclist kneed five-year-old girl on purpose
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Belgian rail president accused of corruption
    Hospital admissions and deaths continue their downwards trend
    ‘Leave no one by the wayside’: vaccines must also reach most vulnerable
    Racist insults by police: Belgium to reform disciplinary procedure
    De Brouckère metro station reopens after €17 million overhaul 
    Eden Hazard suffers another injury after returning to training
    This is how exercise benefits your mental health
    EU wants to put calories in drinks on alcohol bottles
    EU’s new approach to prevention, treatment and care of cancer
    Stonemanor closes for the weekend amid Brexit shortages
    View more
    Share article:

    Van Ranst refuses Belgium’s payment for experts after Twitter clash

    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst refuses to accept the compensation that the GEMS experts will soon receive for their advice to the government, he announced on Twitter.

    In recent days, Van Ranst made headlines across the country for getting involved in a fierce discussion on social media with Georges-Louis Bouchez, the leader of the Francophone liberal MR party.

    Bouchez repeatedly claimed that the experts were already getting paid by the government, adding that they should conform more to political decisions. Van Ranst, however, stated that the experts were not being paid.

    “If some politicians start playing political games with payments to the experts, even before the arrangement is in place, then I will not accept that payment,” Van Ranst said.


    Infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe, who chairs the GEMS council, will reportedly also refuse the payment, according to VRT.

    In December, when the GEMS advisory board was erected, the authorities decided to pay the experts sitting fees per attended meeting.

    Related News:

     

    So far, no payment has been made yet, but that should change soon, as the arrangement is ready and must still be signed. Once that happens, the GEMS experts will actually be paid for their advice.

    Earlier this week, government sources told Le Soir that payment should make the experts’ position clearer. “In this way, they are really in the service of the government,” they said.

    Last week, Bouchez also criticised the experts, and Van Ranst in particular, saying that “if you are paid by the government, you should be loyal to the government and not constantly question its decisions.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times