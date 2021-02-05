   
20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 February, 2021
Latest News:
20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19...
Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist...
Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns...
Experts warn against reopening hairdressers...
‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 February 2021
    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies
    Hair, Hippos & Holidays: Belgium’s consultative committee wishlist
    Only opening hairdressers violates ‘principle of equality,’ warns beauty sector
    Experts warn against reopening hairdressers
    ‘We know where to find you’: Ostend mayor threatened at home
    Waste water from brewing Trappist ale produces new source of animal feed
    Conviction of Iranian diplomat raises concerns for VUB professor
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
    Two tonnes of cocaine destined for Belgium seized in Costa Rica
    Consultative Committee will take measures with ‘extreme caution’ today
    Brexit: Shipments of donated clothes blocked by UK red tape
    Lack of support could see almost 100 Belgian cinemas close
    Belgian artist among winners of Music Moves Europe Talent Awards
    Doctors ask Belgium to skip vaccination phase for high-risk patients
    ‘Just wanted to catch a train’: not all arrested in Brussels were protesters
    Belgian court convicts Iranian diplomat of attempted bombing
    Biden administration revives efforts to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill
    ‘Severe breach of trust’: Belgian rail CEO pens open letter to mobility minister
    Belgian brewers demand ‘urgent’ reopening of hospitality sector
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    View more
    Share article:

    20% of people in Belgium now have Covid-19 antibodies

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    About one-fifth of people in Belgium currently have antibodies against the coronavirus, but there are big differences between the different Regions, research shows.

    As antibodies are produced in people’s blood when they have been infected with Covid-19, they are good indicators of the percentage of the population that has been exposed to the virus, according to health officials.

    “The number of people in Belgium with antibodies fluctuates around 20%, but there are clearly large differences according to region, and undoubtedly also according to activity and age,” virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said.

    Related News:

     

    Among blood donors, the national percentage of people with antibodies remained fairly stable around 16% in December, but there were “striking” differences between Belgium’s different Regions.

    “In Wallonia, there was a striking increase from 24% to 27% in December, and in Brussels, the percentage rose from 18% to 23%,” he said. “In Flanders, however, we saw a decrease from 12% to 9%.”

    “This is undoubtedly due to a difference in virus circulation during that period in the different Regions,” Van Gucht said, adding that the number of healthcare workers with antibodies across the country also rose to 19.7% over the same period.

    He stressed that 20% is definitely not enough for herd immunity, in which at least 70% of the population has antibodies. “This is something we hope to achieve safely, in the coming months, thanks to the vaccine,” Van Gucht said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times