   
‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to Council of State
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 06 February, 2021
Latest News:
Situation ‘too fragile’ to reopen hairdressers, says expert...
‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to...
First AstraZeneca vaccines begin arriving in Europe...
Belgium updates vaccination strategy due to AstraZeneca...
Seven years before world’s vaccination rate is high...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 06 February 2021
    Situation ‘too fragile’ to reopen hairdressers, says expert
    ‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to Council of State
    First AstraZeneca vaccines begin arriving in Europe
    Belgium updates vaccination strategy due to AstraZeneca
    Seven years before world’s vaccination rate is high enough, data shows
    What Belgium extending its rules to April actually means
    These are the rules for Belgium’s contact professions to reopen
    Flemish hospitals unable to vaccinate staff next week
    UN Report: Only 30% support plant-based diet to fight climate change
    Tattoo artists disappointed at having to reopen after hairdressers
    Holiday parks and camping sites will reopen from Monday
    Returning travellers who do not get tested will be punished by Easter holidays
    Bozar director Dujardin sidelined
    Health minister: Opening cafes and restaurants is ‘unthinkable’
    Workers can have paid time off to be vaccinated, Labour Council agrees
    Covid-19: New relaxed measures announced as virus figures continue to rise
    Belgium extends covid measure deadline to 1 April
    Belgium’s latest coronavirus measures explained
    Genital mutilation poses threat to thousands of girls in Belgium
    Belgium does not introduce ‘student bubbles’ after all
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Expected equal treatment’: amusement parks could appeal to Council of State

    Saturday, 06 February 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s amusement parks are considering an appeal to the Council of State against a decision taken by the Consultative Committee on Friday to keep their doors closed while allowing zoos to reopen.

    Speaking on behalf of members of the Association of Belgian Amusement Parks, Belgoparks, Plopsa Group CEO Steve Van den Kerkhof, described the decision as unfair, and regretted the fact that there were no prospects for the reopening of their businesses.

    “We cannot understand why animal parks are allowed to open, but not amusement parks,” Van den Kerkhof said. “We expected equal treatment.”

    Related News:

     

    The amusement parks further complain of a lack of communication. “If a decision is taken on amusement parks in the Netherlands or Germany, we receive at least a phone call on the subject,” Van den Kerkhof said. “In Belgium, we are given no explanation and that causes misunderstandings.”

    Belgian amusement parks also want to know when they can expect to be allowed to reopen. “We need time to prepare for a reopening,” the Plopsa CEO explained.

    “We would like to reopen by the Easter holidays, but even that prospect is not being given to us,” he added. “We cannot continue like this. Some amusement parks have already lost over €10 million. For the Plopsa parks, that represents over €20 million in lost turnover.”

    Belgoparks’ members are waiting for the Ministerial Decree related to Friday’s decision to be published before deciding whether to file a petition with the Council of State.

    The Brussels Times