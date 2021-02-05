Live: Belgium’s latest coronavirus measures explained...

Belgium has adapted its coronavirus fighting measures with the upcoming carnival holidays in mind, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference on Friday.

This article will be updated as the press conference develops. For the latest information, make sure to refresh the page regularly.

“The coronavirus situation in our country has been reasonably stable since December,” said De Croo. “At first glance, this might sound like not such a big accomplishment, but in my view, it is.”

“We have remained stable at a time when new variants have emerged, which have led to major outbreaks in other countries,” he said. “I think that is important, because it shows that the rules we have are working. Mainly because we all follow the rules together.”

“We have all managed to do all of that while still keeping our schools and businesses open as much as possible. Other countries have not been able to do that,” De Croo said. “But we have to be very careful. That is why we will work in two stages.”

Hairdressers can reopen on 13 February, under very strict conditions. The other non-medical contact professions, such as beauticians and tattoo artists, can reopen on 1 March.

Campsites and holiday parks will be allowed to open again from 8 February. Zoos can also reopen 13 February under the same rules as nature parks, meaning that only outdoor activities are allowed.

“This week, there has been a lot of talk about young people and the difficulties they face. It is very right that we talk about them, but we should also talk about other groups,” he said, referring to grandparents and people living alone.

“For the people in the hospitality industry, the events and cultural sector, these are also very difficult times for them,” De Croo said.

“Some kind of measures have been in force for almost a year now,” De Croo said. “Let me be clear: we do not want to keep these measures in place one day longer than necessary, so we asked the experts to lay out a clear path, taking into account not only the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths, but also the state of the vaccinations.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times