As if the new coronavirus related measures weren’t complicating things enough at Brussels Airport, the recent winter weather is adding an additional half-hour delay to each flight out of Belgium today.

The morning peak – which begins around 10:00 AM – already saw aircrafts taking off about half an hour behind schedule, on average, due in part to the de-icing of the planes required before departure. Tarmac operations are also a bit less smooth due to the cold.

According to spokesperson Chioua Lekhli, the runways have remained operational despite the weather.

“They stayed open, even during the snowfall Monday morning,” Chioua Lekhli told Bruzz.

Chioua also pointed out that there are delays related to check-in procedures as well, now that multiple documents must be presented prior to boarding, including negative coronavirus test results and proof of the essential nature of the travel.

Same-day testing upon arrival is also required for all passengers flying into Belgium, and technical issues related to this were only recently resolved.

Even without those issues, testing at the airport upon arrival can still involve long lines and more paperwork for arriving passengers.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times