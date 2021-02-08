   
Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays...
Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released...
Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline...
Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on...
Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    AstraZeneca vaccine gives limited protection against South African strain
    Temperatures expected to drop to -15 degrees next week
    Netherlands: rail traffic at a standstill, many flights cancelled
    View more
    Share article:

    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    © Belga

    As if the new coronavirus related measures weren’t complicating things enough at Brussels Airport, the recent winter weather is adding an additional half-hour delay to each flight out of Belgium today.

    The morning peak  – which begins around 10:00 AM – already saw aircrafts taking off about half an hour behind schedule, on average, due in part to the de-icing of the planes required before departure. Tarmac operations are also a bit less smooth due to the cold.

    Related Posts

     

    According to spokesperson Chioua Lekhli, the runways have remained operational despite the weather.

    “They stayed open, even during the snowfall Monday morning,” Chioua Lekhli told Bruzz.

    Chioua also pointed out that there are delays related to check-in procedures as well, now that multiple documents must be presented prior to boarding, including negative coronavirus test results and proof of the essential nature of the travel.

    Same-day testing upon arrival is also required for all passengers flying into Belgium, and technical issues related to this were only recently resolved.

    Even without those issues, testing at the airport upon arrival can still involve long lines and more paperwork for arriving passengers.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times