   
Covid-19 test results at Brussels Airport face major delays
Monday, 26 October, 2020
Covid-19 test results at Brussels Airport face major delays
Dozens arrested at anti-coronavirus measures protests in Brussels...
Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine...
Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough...
Almost 2,000 people have started a new business...
    Covid-19 test results at Brussels Airport face major delays

    Monday, 26 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The results of Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport currently face delays of 36 to 48 hours as the airport’s partner is currently overwhelmed with the number of samples to be analysed.

    The airport hopes to return to delivering results within 24 hours by the middle of next week, airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard told Belga News Agency on Sunday evening.

    Over 800 people currently get tested at Brussels Airport’s screening centre on a daily basis, compared to 230 to 250 people a day when the testing centre was set up in mid-September.

    The delay in results is a problem for travellers whose country of destination requires a negative test carried out within 72 hours before take-off.

    To lighten the partner’s workload, rapid tests, which deliver a result within four to six hours, are no longer being taken for the time being.

    Various people who had paid for rapid tests did not get their results on time and missed their flights as a result, as the RTBF reported.

    The airport said that it had contacted the airlines of the travellers affected by the delay to try to find a solution, but that it is dependent on the conditions set by the companies concerned.

    Brussels Airport recommends that passengers who have to provide a test should register in advance on this website, which will reduce the administrative burden on site.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times