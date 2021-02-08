Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
Photo by Creative Commons
Ghent police broke up four parties and fined 87 gatherings that violated coronavirus restrictions over this weekend, including a birthday party for a three-year-old child.
Also among the events was a religious gathering with 33 people in attendance. Police ended the illegal event, which violates restrictions on social gatherings during the pandemic, issuing €250 fines to everyone present and €750 to the organizer of the event.
“The parties that we are putting on hold during this period are less of a lockdown party than during the first wave,” Matto Langeraert, spokesman for the Ghent police, told HLN. “Then there was a lot more organization, with music and drinks.”
Details aren’t yet available as to the type of gathering it was or which religion was being practised.