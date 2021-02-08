   
Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 08 February, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend,...
Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up...
Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’...
Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays...
Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    Belgian vaccination task force to review strategy on AstraZeneca
    Three police officers injured during routine check
    Temperatures to drop below -10 this week
    Why Belgium relaxed measures even though figures didn’t improve
    Brexit: British exports to EU down 68% in January
    Belgium’s average hospital admissions rise by 11%
    Police break up several lockdown parties in Antwerp
    Austria open to producing Russian, Chinese vaccines if EU approves them
    Relaxations not possible if figures remain at this level, says Jambon
    View more
    Share article:

    Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party

    Monday, 08 February 2021
    Photo by Creative Commons

    Ghent police broke up four parties and fined 87 gatherings that violated coronavirus restrictions over this weekend, including a birthday party for a three-year-old child.

    Also among the events was a religious gathering with 33 people in attendance. Police ended the illegal event, which violates restrictions on social gatherings during the pandemic, issuing €250 fines to everyone present and €750 to the organizer of the event.

    “The parties that we are putting on hold during this period are less of a lockdown party than during the first wave,” Matto Langeraert, spokesman for the Ghent police, told HLN. “Then there was a lot more organization, with music and drinks.”

    Details aren’t yet available as to the type of gathering it was or which religion was being practised.

    Related Posts

     

    In two of the gatherings, there were eight people in one room. In another, five.

    The number of violations is high compared to previous amounts over the past few weekends, but police aren’t sure why there’s been an uptick.

    “We continue to monitor just as much. It’s unclear why there are suddenly more fines this weekend,” Langeraert said.

    There were also 14 people who violated the curfew, and two others who violated mask mandates. They also received the €250 fine.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times