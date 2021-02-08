600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels since Sunday
Monday, 08 February 2021
Credit: pixabay
As the snowfall continues and the temperatures keep dropping, Brussels is hoping to combat increasingly slippery roads with 600 tonnes of salt that have been spread onto the streets since Sunday morning
It seems to be working.
“There was a vehicle with a breakdown in the Crown Tunnel during the morning rush hour and an accident at five in the morning. Except for these two incidents, it was a quiet Monday morning,” Inge Paemen of Brussels Mobility told Bruzz.