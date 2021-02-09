   
Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police gets four months in prison
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police...
EU steps up fight against environmental crime while...
600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels...
Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former...
Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police gets four months in prison
    EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside
    600 tonnes of salt were spread in Brussels since Sunday
    Brussels’ 10th vaccination centre will be a former AstraZeneca lab in Uccle
    Police raid 36 person Airbnb party in Saint-Gilles
    Bitcoin value reaches record high after Tesla investment
    Belgian barbers can’t cut beards until March
    Netherlands extends curfew until 2 March
    France and UK remain confident in AstraZeneca vaccine
    Ghent police shut down 87 gatherings this weekend, including a 3-year-old’s birthday party
    Flemish care staff to receive cheque of up to €300
    Smartschool online learning platform crashes amid ‘cooling-off week’
    Winter weather adds to existing Brussels Airport delays
    Three police officers suspected of multiple rapes released on parole
    Belgium in Brief: The April Fool’s Deadline
    Indian cult members harass Belgian public figures on Twitter
    Flanders is barely checking quarantine compliance
    Winter weather leads to exceptional traffic delays
    Over 12 million people in the UK have received their first vaccine dose
    Hope for the vaccinated: Wallonia wants restaurants to reopen next
    View more
    Share article:

    Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police gets four months in prison

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021

    A man who became aggressive with police officers over a fine for violating coronavirus measures and brandished a water gun will spend time in prison, according to Nieuwsblad.

    Police arrived at his home back in April in order to issue the fine for violating the ban on social gatherings. The man threatened to assault one of the officers, and when an officer moved his hand to his pepper spray, the man said that he was “going to get something a lot harder.”

    He left and returned with a water gun containing a yellowish-green substance which he later claimed to be groundwater.

    Related Posts

     

    This isn’t the first altercation the man has had with police officers. On New Year’s Eve 2019, he called police because of a fight with a neighbour. When police arrived, the man insulted a policewoman and threatened other officers, saying that he “has been doing kickboxing for years” and that the police officers “had better be careful or he would put them under a white sheet.”

    According to the court, the man showed an apparently uncontrollably aggressive attitude, as well as a lack of respect for authority. The judge added that his violation of coronavirus measures also indicated selfishness.

    He was charged today with four months in prison and a fine of €208, but also owes €540 in damages to the police officers involved.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times