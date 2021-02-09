A man who became aggressive with police officers over a fine for violating coronavirus measures and brandished a water gun will spend time in prison, according to Nieuwsblad.

Police arrived at his home back in April in order to issue the fine for violating the ban on social gatherings. The man threatened to assault one of the officers, and when an officer moved his hand to his pepper spray, the man said that he was “going to get something a lot harder.”

He left and returned with a water gun containing a yellowish-green substance which he later claimed to be groundwater.

This isn’t the first altercation the man has had with police officers. On New Year’s Eve 2019, he called police because of a fight with a neighbour. When police arrived, the man insulted a policewoman and threatened other officers, saying that he “has been doing kickboxing for years” and that the police officers “had better be careful or he would put them under a white sheet.”

According to the court, the man showed an apparently uncontrollably aggressive attitude, as well as a lack of respect for authority. The judge added that his violation of coronavirus measures also indicated selfishness.

He was charged today with four months in prison and a fine of €208, but also owes €540 in damages to the police officers involved.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times