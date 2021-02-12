The vast majority of elderly people in Brussels residential care centres have received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nursing home staff are getting their second this week, as well.

Residents and staff of elderly homes were the first priority for Belgium’s vaccination rollout.

“87% of the residents have been vaccinated. There are still a few who missed their vaccination due to illness or for other reasons, but they can now be included in a second round of orders,” Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspection, told Bruzz.

The Brussels vaccination campaign encountered few issues, as opposed to in Flanders where delivery and supply issues provided serious obstacles before vaccination centres have even opened.

According to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, the rest of Flanders’ 95 vaccination centres should also be up and running by the end of next week, but it will mainly be a symbolic kick-off, as there are not enough vaccine doses available to get off to a real start.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times