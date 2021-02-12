   
Majority of Brussels’ residential care centres now fully vaccinated
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Latest News:
SNCB wants ideas to develop cellars under Brussels...
Majority of Brussels’ residential care centres now fully...
Vaccination is not a free pass, warns Van...
EU emergency number boosted with location technology during...
Brussels adds more shelters for the homeless...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 February 2021
    SNCB wants ideas to develop cellars under Brussels Midi
    Majority of Brussels’ residential care centres now fully vaccinated
    Vaccination is not a free pass, warns Van Gucht
    EU emergency number boosted with location technology during corona crisis
    Brussels adds more shelters for the homeless
    Warnings of slippery conditions continue until Saturday morning
    1 in 3 coronavirus infections in Belgium involves British strain
    Property market in Brussels grew in 2020 despite pandemic
    Covid-19 vaccines transported worldwide from Belgium by over 100 flights
    Homeless German woman gives birth outside in -15
    Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger
    Million extra close contacts per week when hairdressers reopen, warns Crisis Centre
    Belgium in Brief: Moving Your Ski Trip To Easter?
    Ban some parents from having children, says socialist party head
    Roaring 2020s: Belgians saved a total of €23 billion during crisis
    Three arrested for alleged kidnapping and torture of Belgian man
    Many Belgian sceptics fear one vaccine, not all of them
    Parents of child shot dead by police may stay indefinitely: ‘Their child lies buried here’
    Ruling on Mawda case expected today
    Google bans ads for locksmiths in Belgian search results
    View more
    Share article:

    Majority of Brussels’ residential care centres now fully vaccinated

    Friday, 12 February 2021
    © unsplash

    The vast majority of elderly people in Brussels residential care centres have received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and nursing home staff are getting their second this week, as well.

    Residents and staff of elderly homes were the first priority for Belgium’s vaccination rollout.

    “87% of the residents have been vaccinated. There are still a few who missed their vaccination due to illness or for other reasons, but they can now be included in a second round of orders,” Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspection, told Bruzz.

    Related Posts

     

    The Brussels vaccination campaign encountered few issues, as opposed to in Flanders where delivery and supply issues provided serious obstacles before vaccination centres have even opened.

    According to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, the rest of Flanders’ 95 vaccination centres should also be up and running by the end of next week, but it will mainly be a symbolic kick-off, as there are not enough vaccine doses available to get off to a real start.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times