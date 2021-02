Since November 2020, over 100 flights have transported coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines from Belgium to over 40 destinations worldwide.

The distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine from Brussels Airport included smaller shipments via DHL Express and larger ones on commercial flights.

The airport has the necessary expertise in the transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products to handle this particular vaccine, which has to be stored between -80°C and -60°C.

“With our logistics partners, we have invested a lot in the preparation of this essential transport and we can therefore offer a streamlined chain to get the vaccine to its destination in optimal conditions,” said the CEO of Brussels Airport, Arnaud Feist.

Certain commercial flights from airlines including Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, El Al, Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines have been called on to help deploy the vaccine worldwide.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times