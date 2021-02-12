The public prosecutor’s office is investigating a fire at a Brussels primary school that they suspect could be arson.

The fire broke out around 10:00 PM last night in the kitchen of the French-speaking Adolphe Max school.

A witness called emergency services and stated that he saw three young people leaving the premises.

The fire department arrived quickly and extinguished the fire, but the kitchen suffered extensive fire damage and the rest of the floor had significant smoke damage.

“The findings have yet to be confirmed by the final report,” public prosecutor Martin François told Bruzz. “But the initial findings point to a fire of criminal origin. The investigation is now continuing to identify suspects. No one has been arrested for the time being.”

Federal police forensics and an expert have investigated the fire.

