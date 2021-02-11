Smoke spotted over Brussels caused by car fire...

A large cloud of smoke, which was spotted near Meiser tram stop on Thursday morning, was the result of a car fire, according to Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade.

The car, which was empty when the fire broke out, was parked on Rue Colonel Bourg in Schaerbeek.

The fire brigade was at the scene to extinguish the fire.



Related News 30 police officers could be prosecuted for racism and bullying in WhatsApp group

Death in custody: Disciplinary procedure against three senior officers

The Brussels fire brigade has been contacted for more information on this incident, however, there have been no further updates from the scene of the incident.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times