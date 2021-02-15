   
Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 February, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders wants to reinstate forced registration for temporarily...
Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams...
Brussels university will call 16,000 students to ask...
Audi Brussels will have no production next week...
Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Flanders wants to reinstate forced registration for temporarily unemployed
    Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams
    Brussels university will call 16,000 students to ask how they are coping with crisis
    Audi Brussels will have no production next week due to microchip shortage
    Host of Brussels sex party claims police damaged his furniture
    Flemish locals defy ice skating ban for last of winter fun
    Brussels roads damaged by recent weather
    Belgium in Brief: Concerned About The Travel Ban
    3 men with 20 Molotov cocktails arrested on way to Netherlands
    Belgium’s exports fell by 8% in 2020
    Flemish vaccination centres open today: how getting your vaccine works
    Canada becomes first country to allow trading in Bitcoins on its stock exchange
    Two men questioned about car chase that killed two children
    Belgians saw 40% more work absences due to coronavirus
    Police tighten rules on shooting at vehicles in wake of Mawda case
    Vlaams Belang leader takes out illegal pepper spray in TV interview
    Brussels resident qualifies for Australian Open final
    Temperature will rise above 10 degrees this week
    Health Council advises hairdressers: Take care with hair-dryers
    Coronavirus deaths rise while hospital admissions continue to drop
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium continues to see far fewer traffic jams

    Monday, 15 February 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Traffic congestion was 73% lower in the Brussels region for the beginning of February compared to 2019, a coronavirus-related trend felt elsewhere throughout Belgium.

    The Belgian capital is seeing far fewer traffic jams as a result of so many people working from home or otherwise staying off the roads, reports Bruzz, and the effect is also seen in Flanders.

    There was a 37% reduction in the Flemish region from Monday to Friday last week, compared to the same period in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe.

     

    Related News

    In Antwerp, the congestion rate was 68% lower for the beginning of February compared to 2019.

    Ghent is the only region that’s actually seen higher amounts of traffic than expected, largely due to road construction in the area. Still, its traffic was down by about 13%.

    Another factor contributing to the decrease in traffic for early February could also be the severe winter weather.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times