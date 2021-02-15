Brussels roads damaged by recent weather...

The combination of salt, excessive moisture, and the freezing cold have left cracks and holes in the asphalt of Brussels’ roads.

“The damage is somewhat more serious than in recent years,” spokesman Guillaume De Schouwer of the Cabinet of Public Works of the City of Brussels told Bruzz.

The past week has seen temperatures plunge below freezing for multiple days in succession, though not enough to warrant calling it an official “cold wave.”

Related News

Nevertheless, the winter weather caused the busiest day in two years for roadside assistance services, and the roads of Brussels in particular have seen some damage as a result.

While the Cabinet of Public Works has said that recovery services are on schedule, damages like holes in the road cannot be repaired until the ice has fully thawed.

“The services are on the way and will fill the first holes with cold asphalt,” said De Schouwer. “This is normal. We still have to wait for structural repairs, such as on the Avenue Houba de Strooper and the Rue des Artistes, for example. These are planned a little later this year.”

Serious problems with the roads can be reported on the Fix My Street app, or at www.fixmystreet.brussels.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times