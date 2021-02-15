People travelling to the UK from red zones by air must quarantine at a government-approved hotel for ten days upon arrival, and pay for it themselves.

Beginning today, travelers need to book in advance to stay in one of the 4,600 reserved rooms from 16 approved hotels and pay €2,006 for their mandatory stay, according to the BBC. In Scotland, this is required for travelers coming from all countries, not just the ones considered to be in red zones.

Anyone who violates the restriction will have to pay fines up to €11,400.

Related News

The measure is intended to better protect the British population against the new variants of the coronavirus. While Britain is expected to ease these restrictions by early March, their government’s scientific advisor warns that this could lead to a newer, potentially bigger wave than the one they are currently experiencing.

The British prime minister’s official spokesman told the BBC that the government was working with airlines and carriers to ensure that flights were Covid-secure, including designating separate baggage claim areas for those who will need to go into the mandatory hotel quarantine.

The hotel-quarantine system is already in effect in countries like Australia, Canada and China.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times