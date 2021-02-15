Seven minors spent the night in a police station after their lockdown party was busted on Saturday evening.

The party was held in Kapellen, which is in the province of Antwerp, and while the parents of the minors weren’t happy with the police keeping them overnight, a juvenile judge says they were following the correct protocol.

“It should come as no surprise that young people are caught doing punishable offenses in the evening,” Antwerp juvenile judge Luk Versteylen told VRT. “Seven young people who had to be interrogated, just like their parents, and that takes a few hours. The parents were then invited again for the preliminary hearing, while the prosecutor decided that the young people should remain with the police in the meantime.”

The judge sentenced the juveniles to house arrest in the evenings for a month, meaning that they cannot leave their homes between 6 PM and 7 AM, plus community service.

This is in line with the strict approach to lockdown parties that Antwerp’s public prosecutor’s office has taken for both adults and minors.

