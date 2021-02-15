The public pool in the Saint-Josse neighbourhood of Brussels will reopen on the first of March, according to the municipality’s Communal Crisis Unit.

“We must be able to listen to our population that’s been deprived of these services for many months,” said Mayor Emir Kir in a press release. “I am thinking in particular of the young people who are in difficult situations, especially on a psychological level. We must be careful and also flexible when possible. We do not want to deprive the population of these too rare moments of pleasure.”

The openings are subject to strict protocols related to controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The crisis unit is also considering a gradual and wider opening of all services related to youth, culture and sports. They will meet on Wednesday to discuss this, along with the potential reopening of the French and Dutch speaking municipal library, the Charlier Museum, and youth centers.

