Thief struck and killed by train while fleeing police

A 21-year-old man died last night after he was struck by a train while fleeing from the scene of a robbery he was involved in.

The man and two others had just broken into the Coolblue store in the Sint-Amandsberg neighbourhood of Ghent by smashing a window, according to Nieuwsblad.

The burglar alarm went off and by the time police arrived, the three suspects had fled with stolen goods.

One of them ran in the direction of the train tracks and was struck by an oncoming train that catapulted him onto the street, where he died on the spot. There were no passengers on the train.

A second man was found in a garden house nearby and was arrested.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times