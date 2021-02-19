Low clouds or sometimes even fog will cover parts of the south of the country this morning, but afterwards, the weather will be fairly mild with a sky divided between cloudy periods and sunny periods.

Today’s sun heralds a warm weekend ahead, with spring temperatures and sunshine.

Today, temperatures will reach 7 degrees Celsius in the highlands of the Ardennes and 12°C in Flanders. The wind will usually be moderate from the southerly sector, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Tomorrow night, the sky will be slightly to partly cloudy with a minimum of 3°C in the Ardennes and 8°C in the western part of the country.

Saturday will be very mild with a sun veiled by occasional high clouds, with no rain in sight.

This pleasant weather will be present for a good part of next week.

