   
Today's sun a prelude to a spring weekend
Friday, 19 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Low clouds or sometimes even fog will cover parts of the south of the country this morning, but afterwards, the weather will be fairly mild with a sky divided between cloudy periods and sunny periods.

    Today’s sun heralds a warm weekend ahead, with spring temperatures and sunshine.

    Today, temperatures will reach 7 degrees Celsius in the highlands of the Ardennes and 12°C in Flanders. The wind will usually be moderate from the southerly sector, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Tomorrow night, the sky will be slightly to partly cloudy with a minimum of 3°C in the Ardennes and 8°C in the western part of the country.

    Saturday will be very mild with a sun veiled by occasional high clouds, with no rain in sight.

    This pleasant weather will be present for a good part of next week.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times