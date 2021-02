Friday will be dry and partly cloudy this afternoon, after a morning that saw some fog.

Temperatures are expected to oscillate between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius with a moderate wind, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the evening and tonight, the weather will remain dry with clear skies, with clouds more numerous in the Ardennes.

Related News

On Saturday, after any local low clouds dissipate, it will be quite sunny with high clouds. Temperatures will be mild, between 11°C and 16°C with a moderate wind that could at times be quite strong on the coast.

Sunday will be dry and often sunny. However, high altitude clouds will sometimes obscure the sun, mainly over the west part of Belgium. It will stay very mild with maximums of 12°C to 15°C degrees in the Ardennes, and 15°C to 17°C degrees elsewhere.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times