   
Poor administration means many people don’t show up for vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021
Latest News:
Poor administration means many people don’t show up...
Parent challenges Molenbeek-Saint-Jean mask requirement for children over...
Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor...
H&M employees plan to strike over store closures...
Temporary restraining orders increased during first coronavirus lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Poor administration means many people don’t show up for vaccine
    Parent challenges Molenbeek-Saint-Jean mask requirement for children over six
    Bars and restaurants fear a ‘bloodbath’, Antwerp’s Mayor says
    H&M employees plan to strike over store closures
    Temporary restraining orders increased during first coronavirus lockdown
    Wedding party broken up at Zellaer Castle
    One dose of Pfizer’s vaccine reduces risk of hospitalization or death by 75%
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0 again
    Springlike weather to end on Friday
    School field trips to be allowed again in mid-March
    Jane Goodall among over 140 scientists calling on EU to end cages in farming
    Police coronavirus measure guidelines are clear, Interior Minister says
    Tool compares countries’ different coronavirus responses
    Ice cream trucks can’t drive around under current measures
    NASA releases first video of Perseverance rover landing on planet Mars
    Searching for silence in Belgium
    Putin and Lukashenko meet on the ski slopes
    England hopes for a return to normality by June
    Belgium announces long-term models to handle pandemic
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will base rules on these four models
    View more
    Share article:

    Poor administration means many people don’t show up for vaccine

    Tuesday, 23 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than half of all care providers whose turn it is to be vaccinated do not show up in the vaccination centre in Overijse (Flemish Brabant), according to professor Dirk Devroey (VUB).

    The main problem is not so much that people do not want to be vaccinated, but rather the loss of emails with invitations, according to Devroey, who is a medical expert in the centre.

    “People receive a text message, email or letter, but many people apparently do not respond, or do not see the mail because it disappears into their spam box,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Additionally, a number of people do not trust the invitations because of rumours about malicious emails. “It makes very few people confirm that they are going to come.”

    On top of that, the lists of names are not always correct either, according to Devroey.

    Related News:

     

    For example, not all hospitals report that their employees have already been vaccinated, and those people then receive an invitation even though they have already been vaccinated.

    Due to those problems, the turnout in Overijse’s centre on Monday was much lower than expected, Devroey said. “Less than half of the people who were invited showed up.”

    However, that does not mean all the available vaccines were lost, as there are reserve lists of other people who also belong to the priority groups.

    Those people are then called to get their vaccine as soon as possible. As a result, 194 of the 200 available vaccines could still be administered on Monday, Devroey stressed.

    Things also went wrong with invitations in other vaccination centres. Near the French border in Veurne (West-Flanders), a quarter of the people did not show up last weekend, but thanks to reserve lists, all 200 vaccines were eventually administered as well.

    The city’s mayor, Peter Roose, also noted that the lists of names were often incorrect, reports De Morgen.

    “A self-employed home care nurse who works in a residential care centre, for example, may have already received their vaccine there, but was still on the invitation list,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times