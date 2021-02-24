   
Marc Van Ranst gets AstraZeneca vaccine today
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Latest News:
Fabric masks the Belgian government gave pharmacists may...
Marc Van Ranst gets AstraZeneca vaccine today...
Price of petrol reaches highest level in a...
Van Langenhove has no immunity for Paris trip,...
Police look for suspects in December’s armed robbery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Fabric masks the Belgian government gave pharmacists may be toxic
    Marc Van Ranst gets AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Price of petrol reaches highest level in a year
    Van Langenhove has no immunity for Paris trip, says speaker
    Police look for suspects in December’s armed robbery in Laeken
    Belgian funeral directors plead for ‘more humane’ measures
    At least 50 dead in prison riots in Ecuador
    ‘Unhappy Birthday’: collectives ask to review 100-year-old drug law
    Coronavirus infections and hospital admissions rise
    Ghent researchers investigate role of gut flora in Parkinson’s
    19-year-old killed in car accident in Wellen, Limburg
    Czech man swims more than 80 metres under ice to enter Guinness World Records
    ‘Underestimation of reality’: 435 people fined for non-essential trips last week
    Almost 75% of Brussels primary care workers don’t show up for vaccine
    Elon Musk no longer the world’s richest man
    ‘Gigantic problem’: Belgium’s vaccination campaign further delayed
    Contact professions will reopen on 1 March, minister confirms
    Yet another grenade found in Antwerp
    Loophole allows Belgians to know which vaccine they will receive
    Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by nearly 20% in a week
    View more
    Share article:

    Marc Van Ranst gets AstraZeneca vaccine today

    Wednesday, 24 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Prominent Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst (55) will receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, he announced on Twitter.

    The AstraZeneca vaccine is “very safe and effective,” Van Ranst stressed, sharing a link explaining the vaccine’s “image problem.”

    “That’s why, as a virologist and health worker, I will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine this afternoon at the vaccination centre in Willebroek,” he tweeted.


    Van Ranst referred to results from a study in Scotland which were announced on Tuesday, showing that the AstraZeneca vaccine works well in people over 65, “and even after one dose.”

    By the fourth week after receiving the initial dose, the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 by up to 94%, according to the initial results.

    However, recent concerns have arisen over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to premature communication, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    Related News:

     

    “People seem to believe this is an inferior vaccine, but we would like to stress that this is very much not the case,” he said during a press conference last week, adding that there is no need to be worried.

    Van Gucht stressed that Belgium chose not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 55 years old yet, because there is still too little data from people in that age group, not because the vaccine does not work as well in the elderly.

    Additionally, there is no indication that the vaccine does not protect against serious complaints, Van Gucht said, stressing that protection against serious symptoms is crucial, “because it prevents people from ending up in hospital, which is the main reason why we vaccinate.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times