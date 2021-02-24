Incidents of domestic violence have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Temporary restraining orders increased during the first Covid-19 lockdown, with 132 people receiving one between the start of the lockdown and the beginning of September, compared to a total of 702 issued between 2015 and 2019.
For any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.