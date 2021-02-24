Two parents and their teenage daughter were killed this morning in a domestic dispute in Olmen, a village in the province of Antwerp near the Dutch border.

The 13-year-old girl was initially taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she later died there.

Much is still unclear, but HLN reports that it seems the 49-year-old man was a police officer, and his service weapon may have been used in the incident.

Incidents of domestic violence have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Temporary restraining orders increased during the first Covid-19 lockdown, with 132 people receiving one between the start of the lockdown and the beginning of September, compared to a total of 702 issued between 2015 and 2019.

For any questions about suicide, you can contact the Suicide Line anonymously on the toll-free number 1813 or at www.zelfmoord1813.be in Dutch, at 0800 32 123 in French, or at 02 648 40 14 in English.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times