   
Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 09 February, 2021
Latest News:
Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study...
Evidence coronavirus originated in Huanan market is inconclusive ...
Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine...
Belgium should stick to 75 hospitalisations threshold before...
Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds
    Evidence coronavirus originated in Huanan market is inconclusive 
    Belgium is due 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in February
    Belgium should stick to 75 hospitalisations threshold before relaxing rules, expert warns
    Belgium in Brief: Covid Even Ruined Snow
    Ice skating not allowed in Flanders because of coronavirus rules
    Scarves and bandanas can no longer be used as face masks
    UK plans to introduce two mandatory Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers
    The 10 most romantic flowers and the meaning they carry
    Brussels to keep train stations open 24h for the homeless
    Despite coronavirus, students score higher on exams
    Yellow alert for slippery roads extended until Wednesday
    “Corrosive substance” thrown at woman’s face turns out to be urine
    Cold wave: Brussels homeless people refusing shelter may be arrested
    My Van Ranst beats your Covid: Belgian creates coronavirus card game
    Mobile and contactless payments boomed in 2020
    ‘Discrimination’: SNCB under fire for making e-ticket less expensive
    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections decrease
    Lockdown violator who brandished water gun at police gets four months in prison
    EU steps up fight against environmental crime while leaving ecocide aside
    View more
    Share article:

    Increased risk of domestic violence during confinement, study finds

    Tuesday, 09 February 2021
    Credits: Belga

    One in three has reported to have been affected by physical or psychological domestic violence, according to reports from Le Soir based on a study looking into the impact of confinement on the increasing risk of domestic violence.

    The ULiège’s clinical psychology service for delinquency conducted an online survey including 1,530 Walloon and Brussels people, who have been confined in couples, to understand the factors that triggered conjugal violence.

    Whilst 33% reported that they were involved in physical or psychological violence during confinement, a higher percentage of men, 13%, testified to using physical violence on their partner, compared to 7% of women.

    When it came to psychological violence, 32% of women confessed to using this type of violence, in comparison with a fourth of the male respondents. 

    Related News


    Although being at home more often did contribute as a stress factor, the study did not find a direct link between teleworking and violence in couples.

    However the study did find that the risk of violence increased as the length of the duration of the relationship decreased, meaning the younger the relationship, the more risk there was.

    The study found the same was true for the size of the living space: the smaller the space in which couples were confined, the higher the chances of psychological or physical violence were. 

    Other major factors identified as determinants of violence in couples were depression, anxiety and uncertainty.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times