   
What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
Latest News:
Large gatherings and parties ‘big middle finger to...
West Flanders governor threatens legal action against SNCB...
Belgium’s stint of spring weather to end...
What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee...
More than 760,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    Large gatherings and parties ‘big middle finger to those respecting rules’, says Van Ranst
    West Flanders governor threatens legal action against SNCB for over-filled trains
    Belgium’s stint of spring weather to end
    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow?
    More than 760,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    Food industry calls on EU for fair treatment of plant-based products
    Belgian travel industry demands clarity on non-essential travel ban
    New heat record set for the fourth consecutive day: 18.4° C recorded in Brussels
    ‘There is no vaccine against the climate crisis’: EU adopts new strategy on climate change
    Serious relaxations will be possible from April, Jambon says
    Royal domain in Brussels one step closer to opening to public
    New economic study dispels myths about Belgium’s biggest regional tax contributors
    Belgian trial of 2015 Paris terrorist attack suspects set for September
    ‘Unimaginable’: coastal mayors denounce overcrowded trains
    EU plans to create new climate and health observatory
    Prison inmate in Bruges holds guard hostage with knife
    Almost 75% of Brussels primary care workers don’t show up for vaccine
    Hungary first EU country to administer Chinese coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian man tries to strangle vet in Spain while his dog is being euthanized
    23 tonnes of cocaine seized in ports of Antwerp and Hamburg
    View more
    Share article:

    What’s on the agenda for the Consultative Committee tomorrow?

    Thursday, 25 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday to discuss possible changes to the measures, even though the country’s coronavirus figures do not allow for many relaxations.

    During an unexpected press conference earlier this week, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo repeatedly made it clear that no great relaxations of the measures should be expected on Friday.

    Despite his warnings, however, several topics and proposals are expected to be discussed.

    A proposal by several Green MPs to expand social bubbles for outdoor activities from four to eight people, was considered a relatively small risk by several virologists, with Marc Van Ranst calling it a small change that “can mean something to a lot of people.”

    If more people would be allowed to gather outside, some politicians also suggested that cafés, bars or restaurants could open their terraces, but the mathematical models presented on Monday showed that too many restrictions too soon could be “dramatic.”

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the ban on non-essential travel will also be on the table, as Belgium received an official letter from the European Commission on Tuesday, saying the country had ten days to justify the extension of the ban until 1 April.

    It is likely that the ban will not be extended past 1 April, but replaced with a “strong recommendation” not to travel, with a possible exception for some countries who are in the middle of a third wave.

    Earlier this week, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden also stated that the curfew measure would be discussed on Friday, as in recent days, several politicians, as well as the youth parties, have all argued for the measure to be lifted.

    Lastly, the so-called “roadmap” for how to handle the next stages of the pandemic that the authorities asked the GEMS expert group to draw up during the last Committee, is also expected to be ready.

    Several experts already stated that the roadmap will not focus on the calendar – like Belgium’s exit plan after the first wave – but on the evolution of the curve, taking into account the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths, as well as the progress of the vaccination campaign.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times