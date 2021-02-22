Belgium will review curfew and non-essential travel ban on Friday

“I do not see anyone arguing that we will still have measures in place by May or June,” Verlinden said, adding that “if we can think of easing up, it should be for people who are having a particularly hard time, such as young people and students.”
“However, the fact is that we still have to be very careful in the coming weeks to see what the impact of the vaccinations will be,” she said. “Nobody wants to decide measures now that will keep us in lockdown for even longer.”
This weekend, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that people should not expect any significant easing of restrictions following Friday’s meeting.
“Within three weeks, the British variant of the coronavirus will be dominant in Belgium and we will be able to assess how infectious it is,” he told VTM News.
However, Vandenbroucke said that new variants should not be feared, if we continue to follow the rules. “We have built a solid dike,” he said. “The problem arises if there are holes in the dike.”
“In other words, we can only consider relaxing the rules when we have a better picture of the spread of the British variant in Belgium,” he explained.
Friday’s Consultative Committee will be important, however, to harmonise the different governments, to make choices about what is a priority, according to Vandenbroucke.