More than anything, Belgians want larger social bubble
Thursday, 25 February 2021
Credit: Belga
More than anything, Belgians want a larger so-called social bubble, the latest edition of the Large Corona Study by the University of Antwerp showed.
The respondents also said they would like to enjoy the terraces of the catering establishments.
The survey, conducted in collaboration with the ULB and the universities of Hasselt and Leuven, looked at possible relaxation of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. “Being able to meet more people (inside or outside)” was the wish most frequently mentioned by the interviewees.