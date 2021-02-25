More than anything, Belgians want larger social bubble...

More than anything, Belgians want a larger so-called social bubble, the latest edition of the Large Corona Study by the University of Antwerp showed.

The respondents also said they would like to enjoy the terraces of the catering establishments.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with the ULB and the universities of Hasselt and Leuven, looked at possible relaxation of the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. “Being able to meet more people (inside or outside)” was the wish most frequently mentioned by the interviewees.

Related News

“Being on the terrace of a café or restaurant” was also among the top five wishes of 71% of the study participants.

The survey also found that more people kissed or held hands with someone outside their family in the last two weeks. Physical contact has increased compared to the period of rest leave.

“This could be explained by having enjoyed the good weather with other people,” the researchers analyse. “But even in this case, the ground rules are still very important.”