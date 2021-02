A man who forged bank notes by dipping a blank slip into a chemical and then impressing an existing note on top of it was arrested by federal railway police in the Brussels-South train station.

The technique is known as “Wash Wash.” The man was selling both the counterfeit bills and the chemicals used to make them for thousands of euros, even though the counterfeit cash rarely passes as real, according to Bruzz.

Police suspect the man has cheated people out of €100,000 by selling these. When arrested, he was carrying 2,500 sheets of paper along with the chemical.

He was released from police custody after questioning.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times