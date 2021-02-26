   
Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations for electric cars
Friday, 26 February, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Dutch company Fastned, which specializes in the construction of rapid recharging stations for electric cars, has raised €150 million euros to go towards building 164 new stations.

    The company already has several stations in Belgium.

    “This will allow us to build more, larger stations in several countries,” said CEO and cofounder Michiel Langezaal.

    To raise the money, Fastened placed around 1.9 million new shares on the market for €80 per share.

    The company already has 133 stations in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland. They also won a contract for the operation of rapid recharging stations on French highways.

    The company notably has stations in Ostend and Roeselare, according to its website.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times