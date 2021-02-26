The Dutch company Fastned, which specializes in the construction of rapid recharging stations for electric cars, has raised €150 million euros to go towards building 164 new stations.

The company already has several stations in Belgium.

“This will allow us to build more, larger stations in several countries,” said CEO and cofounder Michiel Langezaal.

Good Morning! We successfully raised 150 mln euro 🚀 through an accelerated bookbuild offering! With these funds we will be able to expand and enhance our network. More information: https://t.co/zg01m6ayAQ — Fastned (@Fastned) February 26, 2021

To raise the money, Fastened placed around 1.9 million new shares on the market for €80 per share.

The company already has 133 stations in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland. They also won a contract for the operation of rapid recharging stations on French highways.

The company notably has stations in Ostend and Roeselare, according to its website.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times