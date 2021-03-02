Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s newest electric car

Ghent’s factory will be the only one in the world producing Volvo’s latest electric car for the time being.

The Swedish car manufacturer, which recently announced plans to go fully electric with its vehicles by 2030, will be adding 300 jobs to the Ghent factory in Belgium in order to build the C40 Recharge.

“That car will go into production at our factory beginning this fall,” Barbara Blomme, spokeswoman for Volvo Ghent, told De Standaard. “For now we are the only factory that will produce it. We are delighted to be able to fulfill this pioneering role.”

Related News

The first fully electric Volvo is already being produced in Ghent, and the entire factory was converted in order to be able to do so. This makes the production of the newest one easier, as the same lines can be used for the majority of the manufacturing process.

The Volvo factory in China that services the Asian market will begin producing the vehicle in next year.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times