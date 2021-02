The Belgian government is extending support measures for businesses and self-employed persons affected by the coronavirus until 30 June, according to a press release from the office of Minister David Clarinval.

The measures are intended to help self-employed workers whose activities have been interrupted by the pandemic.

To qualify, a person must be able to demonstrate a decrease in income of at least 40% during the month prior to the one in which they are requesting relief.

An additional measure was added to help someone who has suffered a work interruption because of a need to quarantine or provide care for a child.

People who meet these criteria are able to apply for replacement income from the federal government.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times