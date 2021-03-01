2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium
Credit: VUB-Dirk Devroey/Twitter screengrab
A two-minute video shared by Dirk Devroey, professor and dean of the Health Faculty at VUB, shows how the coronavirus spread across Belgium over the course of a year.
On 4 February 2020, the authorities announced that the first coronavirus infection in Belgium was confirmed, it concerned a man who was part of a group of Belgians who were repatriated from Wuhan. The others who were repatriated at the same time tested negative.
However, the virus started circulating in the country, and on 11 March, the authorities announced the first death as a result of the virus. It concerned a 90-year-old woman from Brussels.