2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium...

A two-minute video shared by Dirk Devroey, professor and dean of the Health Faculty at VUB, shows how the coronavirus spread across Belgium over the course of a year.

On 4 February 2020, the authorities announced that the first coronavirus infection in Belgium was confirmed, it concerned a man who was part of a group of Belgians who were repatriated from Wuhan. The others who were repatriated at the same time tested negative.

However, the virus started circulating in the country, and on 11 March, the authorities announced the first death as a result of the virus. It concerned a 90-year-old woman from Brussels.

Related News:

Not long after, Belgium’s National Security Council gathered and some measures were taken, mainly regarding social distancing.

A few days later, the hospitality industry was closed down, and non-essential shops followed a week after, along with the announcement that everyone had to stay at home as much as possible.

1 jaar corona in 2min pic.twitter.com/a2OUswYgaT — dirk_devroey 🏡 (@dokter_devroey) February 27, 2021



Now, a year has gone by, and a total of 771,511 infections have been detected and 22,077 deaths have been registered in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.

The two-minute video shows how the pandemic developed in Belgium, as the country map fluctuates between white and yellow, to orange and finally to dark red.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times